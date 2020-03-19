COVID-19: CT Changes Presidential Primary Date; New Poll Of State Voters Shows Biden Way Ahead

As Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a date change for the state's presidential primary in response to health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a new poll shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden with a comfortable lead in the Nutmeg State.

Lamont announced the change on Twitter, saying that in an "effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to (Tuesday) June 2nd."

The primary had been scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.

Around the same time as the announcement, a new poll by Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy showed registered Democrats responding to the survey also favor former Vice President Joe Biden over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 42.1 percent to 24.5 percent.

The phone and digital poll, completed in partnership with the Hartford Courant between Feb. 24 and March 12, reached 1,000 Connecticut residents and asked 35 questions ranging from the presidential election to the legalization of recreational marijuana..

The poll did not include questions relating to the current coronavirus pandemic as that issue was just breaking when the poll was conducted.

Regarding the national election, the highest number of respondents reported they would vote for Joe Biden (51.9 percent) over Donald Trump (35.6 percent), while slightly fewer said they would vote for Bernie Sanders (49.6 percent) over Trump (38.0 percent).

The poll also found that 14.7 percent of Republican residents reported they would vote for Biden if the race were between him and Trump, as well as 84.3 percent of Democratic residents and 49.4 percent of unaffiliated voters.

In addition, 11.6 percent of surveyed Republicans reported they would vote for Bernie Sanders if the race were between him and Trump, as did 80.2 percent of Democratic residents and 49.4 percent of unaffiliated voters.

