Biden Expected To Make Separate Stops In Connecticut This Week

President Joe Biden is set to return to Connecticut for stops in the region to promote his Build Back Better Agenda to “highlight the importance of investing in child care to keep costs down for working families."

The White House announced that Biden will return to the Nutmeg State on Friday, Oct. 15 to promote his agenda, first to Hartford, and then to Storrs in Tolland County, with a pitstop at the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut.

Since its opening in 1995, the UConn center has been known as The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center. In August, the university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to dedicate it as The Dodd Center for Human Rights.

“UConn is honoring over a half-century of public service of Connecticut’s father and son U.S. senators, Thomas J. Dodd and Christopher J. Dodd, as well as the commitment of the Dodd family to supporting the growth and development of UConn’s widely recognized human rights academic, research, and engagement programs,” UConn President Andrew Agwunobi said in a statement.

“We are deeply honored that President Biden is joining us as we dedicate ourselves to extending the Dodd family legacy.”

Biden was last in Connecticut in May when he delivered the keynote address at the commencement for the US Coast Guard Academy.

In a statement, former US Sen. Christopher Dodd said that “I’m deeply grateful to UConn for recognizing me and my family by dedicating The Dodd Center for Human Rights, and I’m honored that my good friend President Biden is joining us to mark this occasion.

“Given the challenges we face as a nation and as a global community, I am delighted that The Dodd Center will be a place where students, experts, advocates, and others can come together and work toward a more just world.”

