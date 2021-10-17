Wrong-Way Drunk Driver Crashes Into Several Cars, Connecticut State Police Say

A Connecticut man driving the wrong way and under the influence struck several cars overnight, according to state police.

Troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling north in the south lanes on I-91 in North Haven just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

While responding, it was reported that the same vehicle struck multiple cars and continued northbound.

Troopers successfully located, and stopped the vehicle, on southbound I-91 south between Exits 14 and 15 in Wallingford.

The operator was identified as Matteo Annunziata, age 55, of Middletown, said state police.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Annunziata was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, said police.

Annunziata was transported by EMS to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation and was subsequently placed under arrest.

Annunziata has been charged with:

Evading responsibility with a motor vehicle,

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence,

Failure to maintain established lane,

Operating the wrong way on a limited-access highway.

He was released on a $2,500 non-security bond and is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on October 29.

