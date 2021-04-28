Woman Wanted On Drug Charges In Fairfield County Busted

A woman wanted on drug charges who was allegedly busted with crack in Connecticut is facing newcharges in Fairfield County, police said.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 27, officers from the New Canaan Police Department traveled to Hartford to take custody of Natalie Theresa Mazzone, age 24, who had a warrant out for her arrest on drug charges.

Police said that on Jan. 4, 2020, officers from the New Canaan Police Department responded to the intersection of Heritage Hill Road and Main Street, where there was a report of a suspicious vehicle with Mazzone inside.

The investigation into the suspicious vehicle led to a warrant being obtained for Mazzone on multiple charges after she was found in possession of crack in a plastic container and marijuana.

Mazzone, a Hartford resident, has been charged with failure to carry a driver’s license, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of a $500 bond and scheduled to make her initial court appearance later in the day on April 27.

