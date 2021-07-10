Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Under Influence Crashes Into Car In Fairfield County, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A Connecticut woman has been charged after police say she drove into a parked vehicle while under the influence.

Officers in Fairfield County responded to a report of a parked vehicle being struck by another vehicle in Darien on West Elm Street on July 1 at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said the driver was identified as Susan Willing, age 50, of Darien. Authorities said Willing admitted that she had consumed alcohol before driving.

Police said Willing declined to take a field sobriety test, and she was taken to headquarters where she was processed for a charge of operating under the influence. 

She is set to appear in court on July 19.

