Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Canoe Brook Road near Madison Avenue in Trumbull.
Canoe Brook Road near Madison Avenue in Trumbull. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A local woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield County.

It happened just after 5 p.m., Nov. 20 in Trumbull.

The pedestrian, Lisa Cimmino, age 57, of Trumbull, was walking on Canoe Brook Road near Madison Avenue when she was struck by the vehicle, causing serious life-threatening injuries, Trumbull Police said.

A sedan traveling on Canoe Brook Road struck the victim, and immediately came to a stop a short distance away, according to police. 

Trumbull Police officers treated the victim at the scene until Trumbull EMS arrived to assist with rendering medical aid to Cimmino. 

She was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where she died a short time later from her injuries.

The local Trumbull man who was driving was the only occupant of the vehicle and remained on scene to offer his full cooperation with officers during the investigation, said police.

The Trumbull and Monroe Police Departments’ Traffic Divisions are currently investigating the incident. 

Due to the conditions surrounding the accident during the preliminary investigation, no charges have been filed. 

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

