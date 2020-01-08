Woman Stabs Boyfriend During Argument In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in Fairfield County, police said.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, the Shelton Police Department was contacted by Griffin Hospital for a male with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Officers responded and spoke with the victim who stated he was fighting with his girlfriend when the incident happened.

The victim reported during the argument, Princess Shabazz allegedly punched his window, breaking the glass, according to Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police Department. He then stated that she picked up a folding knife and stabbed him in the abdomen, Bango said.

The victim is expected to recover from his injures.

Shabazz, of Ansonia, was charged with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal mischief.

Shabazz was given a Milford Superior court date of Monday, Aug. 3 after being released on a $10,000 bond.

