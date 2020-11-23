Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Woman Seriously Injured In Fairfield County Crash

Kathy Reakes
The area the Bridgeport woman was hit.
The area the Bridgeport woman was hit. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was seriously injured in Fairfield County after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a roadway..

The incident took place around 5:34 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, in the crosswalk in front of 636 Old Post Road, said Lt. Antonio Granata.

According to Granata, investigators determined a 56-year-old Fairfield resident was driving his vehicle westbound on Old Post Road when he struck a 65-year-old woman walking in the crosswalk. 

The woman was struck with the front end of the operator's BMW SUV. The driver immediately pulled over and is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman, from Bridgeport, was found lying on her back in the roadway of Old Post Road was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries. 

As of Saturday, Nov. 21, she is still in the ICU, Granata said.

The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Due to the pending nature of this investigation names have not yet been released.

