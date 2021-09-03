Woman Nabbed For Stealing From Fairfield County Store, Police Say

One of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from an area store has been charged with the theft.

Azra Zejnilovic, age 22, of the Bronx, turned herself in to the New Canaan Police on Wednesday, Sept. 1, for the incident which took place in February at the Athletic Shoe Factory.

According to New Canaan Police, police responded to the store, located at 3 Forest St., on a report of a larceny from the store by two women.

The total value of clothing stolen from the store was $780, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

An investigation by the Patrol Division using video surveillance from inside the store and surrounding businesses lead to identifying Zejnilovic and her mother Amina.

In March, the two women allegedly returned to the store and were recognized by employees who called the police.

Police made contact with the women, and one confessed to the theft, Ferraro said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Zejnilovic for two counts of larceny and conspiracy.

Zejnilovic was released after posting a $20,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

