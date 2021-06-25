Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Woman Nabbed For Shoplifting From Supermarket In Fairfield County, Police Say

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Stop & Shop in Westport
Stop & Shop in Westport Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigators in Fairfield County busted a shoplifter who attempted to steal groceries and items from an area Stop & Shop, officials said.

Members of the Westport Police Department responded to the store on 1790 Post Road East at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, where there was a report of a shoplifter who had been detained by security at the store.

According to police, the alleged shoplifter, local resident Maria Palacios, placed groceries and produce items into a reusable bag and attempted to walk out of Stop & Shop without paying.

Palacios was taken into custody and charged with sixth-degree larceny. She was released and scheduled to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Friday, July 2. 

