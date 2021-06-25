Woman Nabbed For Shoplifting From Supermarket In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police investigators in Fairfield County busted a shoplifter who attempted to steal groceries and items from an area Stop & Shop, officials said.

Members of the Westport Police Department responded to the store on 1790 Post Road East at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, where there was a report of a shoplifter who had been detained by security at the store.

According to police, the alleged shoplifter, local resident Maria Palacios, placed groceries and produce items into a reusable bag and attempted to walk out of Stop & Shop without paying.

Palacios was taken into custody and charged with sixth-degree larceny. She was released and scheduled to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Friday, July 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.