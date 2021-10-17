Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Head-On I-95 Crash

One person was killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash overnight on I-95.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 in Fairfield County.

A 2006 Dodge Ram was traveling in the center lane of three lanes on southbound I-95 just north of Exit 7 in Stamford., according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2019 Toyota RAV4 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with the Ram in the center lane, according to state police.

New Haven County resident Cynthia E. Teran, age 39, of Waterbury, the operator of the RAV4, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The operator of the Dodge Ram, a 51-year-old man from Central Falls, Rhode Island, and his passenger, a 21-year-old also from Central Falls, Rhode Island, were both transported to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries, said police.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Lebron-Hernandez with any further information regarding this incident at Troop G at 203-696-2500.

