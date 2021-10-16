Woman Killed In Chain-Reaction Fairfield County Crash

A woman was killed in a chain-reaction crash in Fairfield County.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 on Route 8 in Bridgeport.

Toyota Corolla was traveling in the left lane southbound on Route 8 southbound as three other vehicles, a KIA Cadenza, Nissan Altima, and Toyota Camry, were traveling in the right lane near Exit 3, said Connecticut State Police.

The Camry hit the Nissan Altima, causing the vehicles to rotate and the Camry to strike the passenger side of the KIA, pushing it into the metal-beam guardrail, said police.

The Altima then struck the back of the Corolla, police said.

The driver of the Altima, New York City resident Tiffany Benjamin, age 37, of Rockaway, Queens, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Two men involved in the crash, a 40-year-old and a 25-year-old, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Troop G at (203) 696-2500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.