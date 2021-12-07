Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Median On I-95, CT State Police Say

An investigation is underway after a woman died in a crash on I-95 in Connecticut.

The crash happened on the Q-bridge in New Haven on Sunday, Dec. 5, Connecticut State Police said.

A 2014 Infiniti Q50 was southbound near entrance #50 when the driver lost control of the car and struck the concrete traffic barrier in the median, police said.

The Infiniti then crashed into the concrete barrier on the right shoulder, authorities said.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Yolanda Ecton, of New Haven, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police reported.

A 40-year-old New Haven man who was a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact state police at Troop G at 203-696-2500.

