Woman Injures Victim During Dispute In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking another person during a dispute causing injury to their face.

Katherine Morrissey, age 32, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 29, for the incident which took place earlier in the month in Darien.

Officers responded to the report of an altercation where they determined the victim and Morrissey had been engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical, according to Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

During the altercation, Morrissey, a resident of Darien, caused visible injury to the victim’s face and destroyed a prescription medication belonging to the victim, Palmieri said.

Following her arrest, Morrissey was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Disorderly conduct

Criminal mischief

She was released on a written promise to appear.

