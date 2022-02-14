Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Fairfield County Man Killed In Head-On Crash
Police & Fire

Woman Injured By Man Attempting To Steal Her Purse In CT Parking Lot, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the attack.
The area of the attack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman was seriously injured after being knocked to the ground in a plaza parking lot during a street robbery.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:15 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12,  in Hamden.

According to Sean Dolan, spokesperson for the Hamden Police Department, the 83-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when she was knocked to the ground by a young Black man who allegedly attempted to steal her purse.

The man fled in a dark-colored Toyota with three to four other individuals inside, Dolan said.

An investigation found that the vehicle had been stolen.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury to her hip, Doland said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.