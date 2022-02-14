Woman Injured By Man Attempting To Steal Her Purse In CT Parking Lot, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was seriously injured after being knocked to the ground in a plaza parking lot during a street robbery.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:15 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, in Hamden.

According to Sean Dolan, spokesperson for the Hamden Police Department, the 83-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when she was knocked to the ground by a young Black man who allegedly attempted to steal her purse.

The man fled in a dark-colored Toyota with three to four other individuals inside, Dolan said.

An investigation found that the vehicle had been stolen.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with a serious injury to her hip, Doland said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055.

