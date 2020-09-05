Woman Hospitalized After Car Crashes Off Merritt Parkway

A woman was hospitalized after her car crashed off the Merritt Parkway in Fairfield County overnight.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 in Norwalk.

When firefighters arrived with hospital paramedics and state police, the car, a Hyundai sedan, was found on its side, in a foot of water, between the parkway exit 40A ramp and the 1 Glover Avenue Condos, according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

The car appeared to have left the southbound exit ramp to Main Avenue and traveled 60 feet to the river below, the department said.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, walked up to firefighters and said she was the only one in the car, according to the fire department.

She was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

State police made arrangements to remove the car from the river.

