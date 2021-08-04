Woman Falls 185 Feet Off CT Park Cliff While Hiking

A hiker who fell 185 feet off a cliff in Connecticut was critically injured and airlifted to a local hospital.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 12:25 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Meriden.

First responders were dispatched to the area after receiving a report that a hiker fell near the castle above Hubbard Park, Meriden Fire officials said.

The woman fell around 65 feet and then "tumbled" another 120 feet down the mountain, officials said.

When rescuers reached the woman she was conscious but had suffered a serious head injury as well as other injuries, officials said.

First responders hand-carried the injured woman to safety in a stokes basket to a parking area where she was transported by helicopter to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The rescue took first responders about two-and-half hours.

No further information was available regarding her condition or identity.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

