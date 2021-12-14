Woman Faces Larceny, Risk Of Injury To Child Charges In Fairfield County

A 47-year-old woman has been charged after authorities said she stole a package at a Fairfield County apartment complex.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Tammy Platt, of New Canaan, surrendered herself to police on an active arrest warrant for charges of sixth-degree larceny and risk of injury to a child, the New Canaan Police Department reported.

New Canaan Police received a complaint on Thursday, Sept. 30, of a package theft inside the apartment complex at 59 Millport Ave.

Video surveillance showed Platt and a child taking the package, putting it in a bag, and walking away, police said.

Platt is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

