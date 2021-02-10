Woman Faces DWI Charge After Crashing Into Mailbox In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested after turning herself in to police on an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence.

Suzanne Lancey, age 45, of Norwalk, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 1, for an event that took place on Sunday, Nov. 8, in Wilton.

During the Nov. 8 event, Lancey allegedly hit a mailbox on Westport road in the opening of a resident's driveway, said Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

The vehicle had damage to the passenger side and a flat tire. Lancey was distraught so the resident called 911. When the officers arrived it was deemed she needed medical attention and she was transported to the Norwalk Hospital Emergency Room.

The investigating officer smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Lancey’s breath and located alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. Lancey also admitted to drinking prior to driving, Phillipson said.

By accessing Lancey’s medical records it was determined that she had operated under the influence, having a BAC of .19.

Lancey was charged with DWI/while having elevated blood alcohol content and evading responsibility and released on a $500 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 25 in Norwalk.

