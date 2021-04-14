Woman Extricated From Car Following Merritt Parkway Crash

The driver of a vehicle that crashed on the Merritt Island Parkway in Fairfield County received life-threatening injuries.

The single-vehicle crash took place around 4:19 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, on the parkway in Norwalk, said Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Edward Prescott.

According to Prescott, a Honda Civic sedan traveling northbound between exits 40 and 41, left the roadway, struck a large rock, rolled, and landed upright in the right travel lane of the parkway.

The lone female occupant had to be extricated, from the vehicle using several hydraulic tools, Prescott said.

The driver was then transported to Norwalk Hospital by paramedics, with life-threatening injuries.

State police closed the parkway northbound diverting traffic off at Exit 40, to Main Avenue in Norwalk, as they investigate the accident.

