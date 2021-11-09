Woman Driving Wrong Way On I-84 Was Under Influence, CT State Police Say

A 28-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested after authorities said she drove the wrong way on I-84 while intoxicated.

New Haven County resident Alicia Fennelly, of Waterbury, was stopped by police on I-84 West in Hartford County, near Exit 35 in the town of New Britain at about 6:10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, because she was traveling the wrong way, Connecticut State Police reported.

Multiple witnesses also reported to police that they saw her vehicle traveling the wrong way, police said.

Officers believed Fennelly was impaired after speaking with her, and she failed to perform standardized field sobriety tests to standard, State Police reported.

She was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, police said.

Fennelly was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 8.

