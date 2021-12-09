Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Embankment In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was charged after police said she drove with a BAC nearly three times the legal limit.

Police received two reports of a vehicle driving erratically at about 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, according to the Darien Police Department.

The second caller told police that the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck an embankment on Middlesex Road near Colony Road in Darien, authorities said.

Police said officers located the driver, identified as 44-year-old Laura Gallo-Swimm, of New Canaan, in the vehicle.

Authorities said Gallo-Swimm smelled of an alcoholic beverage.

She was then given field sobriety tests and did not perform them to standard, police said.

Authorities said Gallo-Swimm was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and failure to drive right.

Police said she submitted a breathalyzer test, which measured her BAC to be .236 at 9:50 p.m., and .221 at 10:10 p.m.

She was released on a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 13, police said.

