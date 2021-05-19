Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Cement Pillar In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 39-year-old woman has been accused of driving drunk after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while attempting to answer her phone and hitting a cement pillar.

Gayle Gawlik, of Norwalk, was arrested on Thursday, May 14, after Westport Police responded to the area of Greens Farms Road on a report of a single-vehicle crash, said Westport PD Lieutenant David Wolf.

According to Wolf, when officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage along with Gawlik who claimed that she was not injured.

Gawlik told officers that she was trying to answer a phone call through the car’s blue tooth system when she lost control of the vehicle and ended up striking a cement pillar that was located on the right shoulder, Wolf said.

The investigating officer noticed that Gawlik was unsteady on her feet and also reported that he could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath when speaking with her.

A standardized field sobriety test was conducted which Gawlik did not perform to standard and she was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane.

She was released from custody after posting a $500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court the morning of Monday, June 14.

