Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Flash Flooding During Tropical Storm Causes Road Closures In Parts Of Fairfield County
Police & Fire

Woman Charged With DUI After Fleeing Scene Of Crash In Fairfield County, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Darien Police Department.
Darien Police Department. Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Connecticut woman is facing misdemeanor charges after police said she drove under the influence and hit another vehicle.

Officers in Fairfield County responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 2 in Darien at Center Street and Post Road.

Darien Police said a vehicle pulled into the roadway from a private drive and hit another vehicle before driving away.

The vehicle was later located by an officer, and the driver was identified as Lisbeth Hernandez, age 27, of Stamford, police said. 

Authorities said the driver admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

She was issued a misdemeanor summons for charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, evading responsibility, and failure to grant right of way. 

She is due in court on Monday, July 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.