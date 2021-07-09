Woman Charged With DUI After Fleeing Scene Of Crash In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Connecticut woman is facing misdemeanor charges after police said she drove under the influence and hit another vehicle.

Officers in Fairfield County responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 2 in Darien at Center Street and Post Road.

Darien Police said a vehicle pulled into the roadway from a private drive and hit another vehicle before driving away.

The vehicle was later located by an officer, and the driver was identified as Lisbeth Hernandez, age 27, of Stamford, police said.

Authorities said the driver admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

She was issued a misdemeanor summons for charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, evading responsibility, and failure to grant right of way.

She is due in court on Monday, July 12.

