Woman Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Ditch In Fairfield County, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Kamea Lightburn, 48
Kamea Lightburn, 48 Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A 48-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after driving her car into a roadside ditch, turning the vehicle on its side in Fairfield County. 

New Canaan Police said officers were dispatched to the area of Siwanoy Lane in New Canaan on at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. 

Police said that driver Kamea Lightburn, of New Canaan,  showed visible signs of intoxication, failed field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a breathalyzer or blood tests.

Lightburn was charged with the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated and was released after posting a $250 bond.

