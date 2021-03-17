Woman Charged After One Killed, One Injured In CT Shooting

One Connecticut woman is dead, a second woman is recovering from a gunshot wound, and a third woman is due in court following a shooting.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of the first woman as a homicide.

The incident happened Tuesday night, March 16, said Capt. Anthony Duff.

According to Duff, at approximately 10:14 p.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to 911 calls of a person shot near the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street.

The first arriving patrol officer located a gunshot victim near a parked car on Auburn Street.

On Auburn Street, the officer also detained a 32-year-old West Haven woman.

New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel treated the gunshot victim at the scene. An ambulance transported the 28-year-old New Haven woman to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

At the crime scene, officers learned of a second gunshot victim who was outside a corner store on nearby Sylvan Avenue at Greenwood Street, Duff said.

The 28-year-old West Haven woman had been shot in the hand. An ambulance transported the victim with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Prior to the double shooting, investigators believe there was a dispute between the three women on Auburn Street.

During the early stages of the investigation, detectives have charged the 32-year-old West Haven woman in the incident.

Brianna Triplett is charged with assault first degree.

Triplett was held overnight in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

