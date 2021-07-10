Woman Caught With PCP After Banging On Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman from Westchester County was arrested for allegedly possessing PCP after police in Fairfield County received a report of her banging on a car door in a parking garage.

Kelli Bonnet, age 29, of White Plains, was arrested by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, July 6, after officers responded to Greenwich Plaza in the underground lot for a report of a woman "banging" on a car door.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told officers the woman was Hispanic wearing a blue shirt and blue checkered pants, police said.

As officers cruised the garage they noticed Bonnet hiding behind several garage cans dressed in a blue undershirt and zebra-like pants.

When officers ran a background check they found she was wanted on a warrant in Samford for failure to appear. As officers were cuffing her she dropped a small plastic baggie on the ground with a green leafy substance inside, police said.

When asked what she dropped, Bonnet told officer PCP.

A search found one bag with five dime bags of PCP and $130 in cash, police said.

All contents of the bags tested positive for PCP.

Bonnet was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held on a $500 bond which she could not make.

She is also being held on the failure to appear warrant with a $475 bond.

