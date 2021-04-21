Woman Attempts To Withdraw Cash From Bank In Fairfield County Using Fake ID, Police Say

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to withdraw more than $2,000 from a TD Bank using another person's identity.

Banetta Grant, of the Bronx, was arrested on Wednesday, April 14, following the incident at the bank located at 55 Post Road in Darien, said Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police.

According to Palmieri, Grant went into the bank and attempted to make a $2,300 withdrawal from an account.

The bank employee became suspicious because the owner of the account was a male, and the suspect was a female. When asked, Grant couldn’t answer basic challenge questions, Palmieri said.

She also produced an ID with her picture, but the account holder's name on it, police said.

A bank employee was able to provide a description of Grant, as well as the vehicle she got into.

The vehicle was located as it was getting onto I-95 South via entrance 13. One of the occupants of the vehicle was identified as Grant, and she was taken into custody.

Grant was charged with criminal impersonation and released on a written promise to appear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.