Woman Arrested Using Fake ID To Cash $4K Check In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to cash a check for $4,500 after bank officials found she was using fake identification.

Madelin Rodriguez, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested by police around noon on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the People's United Bank in Wilton.

A bank employee told officers that Rodriguez attempted to make a withdrawal of $4,500 from a checking account, said Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Rodriguez was not the account holder and she was using a fake Connecticut driver's license.

She was arrested and charged with identity theft and attempted larceny.

Rodriguez was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at later date.

