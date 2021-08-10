Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Woman Arrested Using Fake ID To Cash $4K Check In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Madelin Rodriguez
Madelin Rodriguez Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to cash a check for $4,500 after bank officials found she was using fake identification.

Madelin Rodriguez, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested by police around noon on Saturday,  Aug. 7 at the People's United Bank in Wilton.

A bank employee told officers that Rodriguez attempted to make a withdrawal of $4,500 from a checking account, said Wilton Police Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Rodriguez was not the account holder and she was using a fake Connecticut driver's license.

She was arrested and charged with identity theft and attempted larceny.

Rodriguez was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at later date. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.