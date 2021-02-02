Woman Arrested For Road-Rage Incident Involving UPS Driver In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested for threatening a UPS driver with a knife after being cut off in traffic.

Kalianne Schiavi, of Norwalk, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 28, after Norwalk Police were dispatched to 190 Martin Luther King Drive (UPS) on the report of a motorist that displayed a knife, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the occupants of a green Honda, who complained that the driver of a UPS truck cut them off at the intersection of Washington Street and Martin Luther King Drive and that they drove to the UPS location to complain to a manager, Gulino said.

The driver of the UPS vehicle was interviewed and said that while waiting in traffic behind the green vehicle, he observed the occupants get out and yell at the occupants of another vehicle ahead and that the passenger, a female, was holding a knife and struck the third vehicle.

As the UPS operator passed them, he honked his horn. The green vehicle pulled up alongside the UPS truck and the female passenger waved a knife menacingly at the driver, Gulino said.

The operator then pulled in front of the UPS truck and stopped. The UPS driver went around the stopped vehicle and returned to UPS while speaking to Norwalk Police Department. The green vehicle pulled in to UPS lot as well, in order to locate a manager to make a complaint, police said.

It was determined during the investigation that Schiavi, the passenger of the green vehicle, was in violation of a protective order as the operator of the vehicle was the protected person.

A pink folding knife was found concealed underneath the passenger seat where Schiavi was sitting.

Schiavi was arrested without incident and transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters where she was charged with threatening, disorderly conduct, and violation of a protective order.

She was held on a $25,000 fine.

