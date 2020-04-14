Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Accused Of Striking Child In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Sandy Ramos
Sandy Ramos Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

A 39-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested for allegedly hitting a child in the face and pulling their hair.

The incident took place around 10 p.m., Saturday, April 11, when Westport police responded to a home on a complaint of a dispute, Westport Police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they determined that during what began as a verbal argument, Sandy Ramos, of Westport, had allegedly struck a juvenile in the face as well as had pulled this juvenile’s hair resulting in a clump of it being pulled from the scalp, police said.

The incident was allegedly witnessed by two other juveniles at the residence, police said.

Ramos was arrested and charged with assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and disorderly conduct.

Bond was set at $7,500.00. Ramos was unable to post the bond.

