Woman Accused Of Providing Alcohol To Minor Who Was Hospitalized In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to a minor causing the child to be hospitalized for intoxication.

Virginia Schwartz, age 53, was arrested on Tuesday, July 27, for the incident which took place in May in New Canaan, according to authorities.

On Friday, May 7, the New Canaan Police took a complaint from the Department of Children of Families regarding Schwartz providing alcohol to a minor, according to said New Canaan PD Sgt. Jason Ferraro.

The minor was located in Stamford, intoxicated, and subsequently transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment of the intoxication, Ferraro said.

The emergency room staff at Stamford Hospital contacted DCF regarding this minor being intoxicated.

An investigation by the New Canaan Police determined that Schwartz, of New Canaan, did provide alcohol to a minor at her residence in New Canaan, Ferraro said.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Schwartz turned herself in to the police.

She was charged with the illegal sale or delivery of liquor to a minor.

Schwartz was released on a $25,000 bond.

