Woman Accused Of Locking Out Tenant In Fairfield County

A landlord in Fairfield County who locked a tenant out of her home turned herself in to police custody after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Monday, July 13, officers from the Westport Police Department responded to an area home where there was a complaint from a tenant who had been denied access to her rental property by her landlord.

Police said that the complainant had been renting a room at a residence owned by Gail Heitz in Westport. It was alleged that she was unable to get access to her room on July 13 because the garage code - her only way into the residence - had been changed unexpectedly.

According to police, the incident forced the tenant to find a temporary place to stay that night.

It is alleged that when officers were able to arrange a time for the victim to retrieve her property from within Heitz’ residence, the garage code had again been changed, once again restricting access.

Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Heitz.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, Heitz responded to Westport Police Headquarters to turn herself in.

She was charged with criminal lockout and released.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 21.

