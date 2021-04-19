Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Witnesses Sought In Crash That Left Fairfield County Woman Dead, State Police Say

Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to a fatal three-vehicle crash on the Litchfield Turnpike to come forward.
Police are asking for witnesses to a three-vehicle crash on the Litchfield Turnpike that left a 39-year-old Fairfield County woman dead.

Sharon May Piech, of Danbury, was killed around 1:34 p.m., Sunday, April 18 in Washington, following the violent crash, that also injured several other people, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to police, the crash took place when Piech was traveling westbound on the highway when she lost control of her 2015 Subaru Forrester for an unknown reason and crossed over into eastbound traffic sideswiping a 2018 Mercedes, before then hitting a 2018 Dodge Ram head-on.

Four people were injured in the crash and were transported to Danbury Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known. 

Piech succumbed to her injuries while en route to New Milford Hospital, police said.

The accident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Steven Kieltyka at Troop L in Litchfield at 860-626-7900.

