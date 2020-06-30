Wilton Woman Accused Of Swimming Naked Accompanied By Stamford Man In Stranger's Pool

An area man and a naked woman were arrested after they were found allegedly swimming in the pool of a home that didn't belong to them.

The incident took place around 4:35 p.m., on Tuesday, June 23, when Wilton Police officers in Fairfield County received a 911 call from a residence on Wilridge Road, said Lt. Robert Kluk.

The resident told officers that two adults were swimming in his pool and added that the woman was naked, Kluk said.

Officers arrived on scene and located Jennifer Louney, 53, of Wilton, and Michael Silvester, 51, of Stamford, swimming in the pool, Kluk said.

When confronted by officers, the pair told police they had permission to be at the pool, Kluk added.

The residents on Wilridge Road told officers they didn't know the pair and said that permission to be at the house or pool was untrue.

Louney and Silvester were charged with criminal trespass and released on a promise to appear.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Norwalk Superior Court.

