Westport Police Seeking Public's Help Locating Hit-Run Driver

The Westport Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle and person involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash took place around 3:26 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, in the area of 30 Beachside Ave., said Westport Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

During the accident, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that ultimately fled the scene. The pedestrian sustained a significant but non-life-threatening leg injury as a result of the crash, Prezioso said.

Surveillance video capturing images of the suspect vehicle has since been obtained.

The vehicle is described as being a dark-colored four-door sedan that should have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, including right front end and right side damage.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or that would be able to provide additional information that could aid in this investigation is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000 or the Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.