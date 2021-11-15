Webster Bank Offers Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Fairfield County Robbery Suspect

A Fairfield County bank is offering a $500 reward for help finding a bank robber who made off with more than $2,000 in cash.

The robbery took place around 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Webster Bank located at 3546 Main St., in Bridgeport.

The wanted suspect stole $2,000 in cash by stating he was "Sticking up the place," said Detective Albert Palatiello, of the Bridgeport Police.

The suspect was described as speaking with an Italian accent.

Following the robbery the man fled south on Main Street and West onto Clark Street, police said.

Officers rapidly responded to the scene and canvassed the area for the suspect, to no avail. A K-9 was deployed and tracked to 75 Clark St. where the trail ended, Palatiello said.

Webster Bank has offered a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-581-5100 with information.

