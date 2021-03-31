Wanted CT Man Nabbed Following Wild Pursuit, Police Say

Police in Connecticut eventually caught-up to a wanted motorist after the man’s getaway vehicle suffered a flat tire.

The incident began just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, in New Haven, in the area of Howard Avenue and Spring Street in the Hill neighborhood, when members of the New Haven Police Department spotted a man with an active warrant for fleeing from police, said Captain Anthony Duff.

During a previous encounter, motorist Brian Pendergrass, age 25, of the Fair Haven neighborhood in New Haven, fled officers by driving his vehicle at officers and then driving away at a high rate of speed in February, Duff said.

On March 26, Pendergrass was operating the same Hyundai Elantra. To assist the Task Force with the traffic stop, patrol officers responded to the area as Pendergrass increased his speed and failed to stop for red lights as he sped away, police said.

As Pendergrass drove recklessly and refused to stop, officers terminated the pursuit. Officers began driving toward a last known Fair Haven address of Pendergrass. On Interstate 91 North near Exit 3, an officer spotted the disabled Hyundai on the shoulder of the highway. Running from the vehicle were Pendergrass and a female passenger.

Officers converged in the area and pursued the couple on foot. Pendergrass ran across a highway ramp and jumped down an embankment and onto a railroad track.

A short time later, additional responding officers located Pendergrass hiding under a motor vehicle on William Street near Bradley Street.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers also detained passenger Ollige McInnis, 21, of Hamden.

Ollige McInnis New Haven Police Department

Emergency medical attention was summoned for an evaluation of Pendergrass and McInnis.

An ambulance transported Pendergrass with a minor injury to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Pendergrass was charged with the following:

Reckless endangerment second degree

Reckless driving

Trespass second degree

Interfering with an officer

For the February arrest warrant, Pendergrass was charged with the following:

Reckless endangerment second degree

Reckless driving

Interfering with an officer

Bond for Pendergrass was initially set at $120,000. Over the weekend, he was released on bond.

McInnis was charged with interfering with an officer. She was released on a written promise to appear

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.