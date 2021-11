Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a man who is allegedly wanted on four active warrants.

Hartford County resident Jordan Collins is wanted by the Enfield Police on the four warrants totaling $120,000 worth of bonds.

If anyone has any information on Collin's whereabouts please contact the Enfield Police Department routine line at 860-763-6400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.