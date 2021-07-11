Victims Identified In Fairfield County Restaurant Shooting Police Call 'Tragic'

Police have identified the man who was gunned down and killed and another who was injured while inside a Fairfield County restaurant, saying the shootings are "tragic."

The 54-year-old murder Stratford man who was killed around 12:55 a.m., Sunday, July 11, while inside the Copa Restaurant on Lexington Avenue in Bridgeport, has been identified as Joselito Calderon, of Stratford.

The second man who was shot and injured has been identified as Niel Francisco, age 30, of Bridgeport.

"Calling Mr. Calderon’s death and Mr. Francisco’s assault tragic is an understatement," said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran. "It is unacceptable. The Police Departments' thoughts and prayers are with both victim’s family and friends."

The Bridgeport Police Department is actively investigating this crime in order to bring those responsible to justice, he added.

" All resources are being utilized, including support & assistance from state and federal law enforcement partners," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

