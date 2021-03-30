Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Vehicles, Mailboxes Entered Lead To New Warning From Police

Kathy Reakes
New Canaan Police are again reminding residents to lock their vehicles and secure their valuables following a spate of vehicle break-ins.
Police in New Canaan are reminding residents again to lock their vehicles following a spate of recent break-ins.

According to Police Leon Krolikowski, the following incidents occurred:

  • Thursday, March 25, at 9 a.m., the Police Department received a complaint from a Cheese Spring Road resident that an unlocked vehicle was entered in the resident’s driveway. Stolen from this vehicle was approximately $5,000 of golf gear and equipment.
  • On Saturday, March 27, at 2:26 a.m., officers responded to Mill Road on a report of vehicles being entered by suspects who were in a dark-colored SUV. While investigating this incident, officers located a Honda Accord that had been stolen in Bridgeport on March 27. In addition, investigating officers found an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway that was entered and several residential mailboxes that had been entered.
  • On Saturday, March 27, at 7:09 a.m, officers responded to a residence on Silvermine Road on the report of 2017 Jaguar that was stolen from the driveway. This vehicle was unlocked and had the key in it. In the early morning hours of March 27, this stolen vehicle was involved in a pursuit with the New York State Police, but no arrests were made and the vehicle has not been recovered. Another unlocked vehicle in the same driveway was entered but nothing was stolen from it.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal gangs are active throughout Fairfield County," Krolikowski said. "In the past, some of the vehicles stolen in Fairfield County were used in violent crimes."

Krolikowski urged residents to be more cautious and practice good crime prevention strategies. 

"This carelessness is putting our entire town at risk," the chief added.

To report a crime, contact the police at 203-594-3500 for assistance.

