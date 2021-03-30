Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Vehicle Stolen In Fairfield County Was Likely Shipped Overseas, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Darien Police reported that a vehicle stolen from an area resident may have been shipped overseas.
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

A 2021 Jeep Gladiator reported stolen in Fairfield County was later tracked to the Bronx in an area where container ships were known to ship stolen vehicles. 

The theft, reported from Delafield Island Road, was reported to Darien Police on Wednesday, March 24, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

The owner wasn’t sure if the vehicle had been locked but believed the keys had been left inside. 

The complainant had a tracking device on his keychain which showed the keys to be in the area of 142nd St. in the Bronx, Palmieri said.

The NYPD was contacted but was unable to locate the vehicle. 

The NYPD later told Darien Police the area where the device had shown was known for having large amounts of shipping containers that stolen vehicles were often loaded into to be sent overseas.

