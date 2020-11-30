Vehicle Crashes Into Home In Fairfield County

A driver slammed into a home in Fairfield County, causing extensive damage.

The incident took place in North Stamford around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found that a passenger vehicle had collided with an attached garage of the residence at 32 Lynam Road, said Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Matt Palmer.

Firefighters found a significant amount of damage to the garage area of the home and immediately began efforts to stabilize the structure, he added.

Due to the severity of the damage 14 firefighters responded to the home including members of Rescue Company 1, who used specialized struts to prevent the roof of the garage from further collapse.

Once the area was stabilized, fire personnel were able to use a grip-hoist device to safely extract the damaged vehicle from the garage area, Palmer said.

Due to the amount of damage, a representative from the City of Stamford Building Department also responded to the scene.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the vehicle or residents inside the home.

The Stamford Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.

