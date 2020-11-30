Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Massive Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Tornadoes To Region
Police & Fire

Vehicle Crashes Into Home In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Stamford home received extensive damage after a vehicle slammed into the garage area.
A Stamford home received extensive damage after a vehicle slammed into the garage area. Photo Credit: Stamford Fire Department

A driver slammed into a home in Fairfield County, causing extensive damage.

The incident took place in North Stamford around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found that a passenger vehicle had collided with an attached garage of the residence at 32 Lynam Road, said Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Matt Palmer.

Firefighters found a significant amount of damage to the garage area of the home and immediately began efforts to stabilize the structure, he added.

Due to the severity of the damage 14 firefighters responded to the home including members of Rescue Company 1, who used specialized struts to prevent the roof of the garage from further collapse. 

Once the area was stabilized, fire personnel were able to use a grip-hoist device to safely extract the damaged vehicle from the garage area, Palmer said.

Due to the amount of damage, a representative from the City of Stamford Building Department also responded to the scene.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the vehicle or residents inside the home.

The Stamford Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.