Vehicle Carjacked From Teen Recovered In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County teen managed to escape from a car when a stranger jumped in the running vehicle and started to drive away.

The incident took place around 6: 34 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22 when the Fairfield Police Department received several calls reporting the theft of an occupied vehicle that had just occurred in front of 16 Handles at 1300 Post Road in Fairfield, said Lt. Eddie Weihe, of the Fairfield Police.

The initial investigation revealed that a couple had parked their vehicle in the area of 1300 Post Road and had left to make a purchase at a nearby establishment, while the teenager stayed in the car, Weihe said.

An unknown male subject walked up to the vehicle, opened the door, and entered. The teen then instinctually began to exit the vehicle as the male told him to get out, Weihe added.

The man then fled the area in the now stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle flee the area in close proximity to the stolen vehicle.

It is believed this vehicle was occupied by subjects working in connection with the male suspect, Weihe added,

The accomplice vehicle is believed to be a black Dodge Charger.

Fairfield detectives, operating an unmarked vehicle, located the stolen vehicle being driven in the area of

Wordin Avenue in Bridgeport. Detectives followed the vehicle onto I95 and then onto Route 8 where it exited via Exit 18.

Police briefly lost sight of the suspect vehicle but it was later located unoccupied on Caroline Street in Derby, police said.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Fairfield Police Department in conjunction with the Regional Auto Theft Task Force.

The Fairfield Police Department reminds residents to be vigilant of their surroundings and to be mindful that even when sitting in a parked vehicle, it is safest to keep the vehicle locked, Weihe said.

