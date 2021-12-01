Update: Bomb Threat Hoax Closes Fairfield County School, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County responded in large numbers to the threat of a bomb at a Fairfield County high school.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, when Norwalk Police responded to Norwalk High School in response to a bomb threat, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

According to Gulino, staff and students were evacuated and kept safe while officers secured the perimeters of the school and police canine bomb detection teams from Norwalk and Westport entered and methodically checked the school for any suspicious items,

At approximately 10:50 a.m., the school was found to be safe, Gulino said.

"The bomb threat has been classified as a hoax, and staff and students were permitted to return to the building," she added.

Norwalk Police officers maintained a presence at the school following the incident.

There is an investigation underway, in cooperation with school officials.

The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the police at 203-854-3111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.