Unlocked Land Rover Stolen In Fairfield County Recovered In New Haven

A Land Rover was recovered in Connecticut after thieves allegedly stole the unlocked vehicle out of a Fairfield County driveway and took it on a joy ride before it was recovered in New Haven, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to a Kona Road residence on Saturday, Dec. 11, where there was a report of a 2020 Land Rover that was stolen from the driveway after it was left unlocked and with the keys inside.

Police said that the owner of the home told investigators that they heard their dogs barking at 5:15 a.m. and the Land Rover being started in the driveway.

From there, members of the Greenwich Police Department spotted the stolen vehicle on I-95 at 6:07 a.m., and minutes later, a Darien police officer spotted the vehicle speeding near exit 10 in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

According to police, at approximately 8 a.m., Land Rover reported that the vehicle was being tracked in New Haven, but still in motion. Investigators were eventually able to track down the stolen vehicle, which was recovered in New Haven at approximately 8 p.m. that night.

No suspects have been arrested.

