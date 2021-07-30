Two Shot, One Fatally, At Same Location In CT

Two people were shot, one fatally, at the same location in Connecticut.

The latest round of bullets flying took place around 11 p.m., Thursday, July 29, in Hartford in the area of 29 Elliott St.

When officers responded after being notified of the shooting by a Shot Spotter activation, they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of 22 Elliott St., said Hartford PD Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The victim, identified as Angelo Lopez, age 24, of Hartford, was unresponsive on the scene and was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While on the scene, a second victim arrived at St. Francis Hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Boisvert said.

It was determined that he was also shot in the area of 22 Elliott St.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Detectives from the department's Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police’s anonymous tip line, 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

