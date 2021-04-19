Two Rescued From Island After Jet Skis Break Down Off Coast Of Fairfield County

Two jet skiers were rescued after being stranded on an island off the coast of Fairfield County.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, April 18, prompting the Norwalk Fire Department to respond with its fireboat on Goose Island, said Deputy Chief Steve Shay.

The two boaters became stranded when their jet skis broke down.

The fire department towed their jets skis and gave them a ride back to the dock safely.

No injuries reported.

