Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Section Of Route 7 Closed Following Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash
Police & Fire

Two Nabbed Attempting To Ship Pot Inside Karaoke Machine In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rickell Demetrius and Cornelius Medas
Rickell Demetrius and Cornelius Medas Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Two men were nabbed in Fairfield County allegedly attempting to ship more than two pounds of marijuana hidden in a karaoke machine.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, when an employee at a South Norwalk packaging store alerted police that two men were allegedly attempting to ship drugs through the mail, said Norwalk Police Lt. Joe Dinho.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Rickell Demetrius, age 38, of New York City, and Cornelius Medas, age 44, of Bridgeport still on the premises.

During an investigation, police confirmed that approximately two pounds of marijuana were hidden inside of a karaoke machine, Dinho said.

In addition to the pot in the karaoke machine, police also seized about $2,000 in cash in the suspect's vehicle.

Both men were charged with:

  • Possession of more than a kilogram of marijuana with intent to sell
  • Possession of more than a kilogram of marijuana
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school

Both men were held on $10,000 bond and given a court date of Friday, Feb. 19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.