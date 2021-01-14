Two Nabbed Attempting To Ship Pot Inside Karaoke Machine In Fairfield County, Police Say

Two men were nabbed in Fairfield County allegedly attempting to ship more than two pounds of marijuana hidden in a karaoke machine.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, when an employee at a South Norwalk packaging store alerted police that two men were allegedly attempting to ship drugs through the mail, said Norwalk Police Lt. Joe Dinho.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Rickell Demetrius, age 38, of New York City, and Cornelius Medas, age 44, of Bridgeport still on the premises.

During an investigation, police confirmed that approximately two pounds of marijuana were hidden inside of a karaoke machine, Dinho said.

In addition to the pot in the karaoke machine, police also seized about $2,000 in cash in the suspect's vehicle.

Both men were charged with:

Possession of more than a kilogram of marijuana with intent to sell

Possession of more than a kilogram of marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school

Both men were held on $10,000 bond and given a court date of Friday, Feb. 19.

