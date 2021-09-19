Two Killed In Overnight Hit-Run Crash, Connecticut State Police Say

An investigation is underway after a double-fatal hit-and-run crash in Connecticut overnight.

It happened around 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 in Hartford County, near Exit 27 on I-91 in Wethersfield.

Several individuals were standing in the roadway after having been involved in a previous crash, when they were hit by another vehicle traveling northbound, Connecticut State Police said.

After the collision, the vehicle failed to stop and evaded the scene.

Two individuals were pronounced dead and a third was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for several hours after the crash.

Based on the preliminary investigation and evidence found on the scene, the evading vehicle is described as a model year 2002 – 2004 Honda CRV color blue, with a spare tire affixed to the rear end, similar to the vehicle pictured above, state police said.

The vehicle should have damage consistent with a driver’s side collision, said police.

This may specifically include the driver’s side headlight/headlight area and the driver’s side bottom rocker panel (black plastic), according to police.

Any witnesses to this collision or anyone with information on the whereabouts of the evading vehicle are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.